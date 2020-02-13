LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day events in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Durham Night Market, Feb. 13
Do a little shopping at The Wine Feed in Durham just in time for Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone from candles to coffee to chocolate and more.
Adopt a Pet, through Feb. 17
Wake County Animal Care, Control and Adoption Center is reducing adoption fees through Feb. 17.
Valentine's Pop-Up Market, Feb. 13
Transfer Co. Ballroom in Raleighwill feature 40 artists, a maker workshop, live music and photo booth.
Shred Your Ex's Photo, Feb. 13
Carolina Ale House is celebrating Anti-Valentine's Day by letting you come and shred your ex's photo for a $10 gift card.
Lovers' Night Hike, Feb. 13
Check out Durant Nature Preserve in Raleigh for trails lined with luminaries for a night hike unlike any you've seen. There will be s'mores, hot cocoa, cider and a campfire.
Valentine's Day with Baby Goats, Feb. 8-9, 15-16
Spend some time with baby goats at Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill. The two new additions to the farm are two baby Highlander cows named Orville and Wilbur. When you stop by, you can also meet Peppa the pig, Annie the donkey, feed horses and take a hayride.
Valentine Friday Favorites: Swing is the Thing, Feb. 14
Get your swing on with your sweetheart! Clarinet sensation Dave Bennett, dancers and vocalists will join the NC Symphony for swing hits from the 40s and 50s such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Great Balls of Fire," and "Rock Around the Clock."
Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Feb. 14
The Crown Complex in Fayetteville will host a night full of suspense, crime and mystery. There will be fine dining and dessert with an interactve murder mystery theatre that will give a chance for guests to be detectives and suspects. This one-of-a-kind experience will have a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, open bar and three-course dinner.
Night with Moet & Chandon, Feb. 14
Pop the bubbly! Unscripted Durham will host a four course tasting of sparkling champagne. There will also be live music and a specialty menu
Cupid's Bash at Pullen Park, Feb. 14
Enjoy a day of fun and romance in Raleigh. You can play the newlywed game, dance at the gazebo on the lake, create Valentine's Day cards in the carousel or take a ride on Cupid's train around the park.
Piano Festival Valentine's Day Gala, Feb. 14
From classics like Debussy and Brahms to jazz and new compositions, Grammy-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer and acclaimed pianist Kathleen Tagg will put on a special night of music in Clayton. It includes a full course meal, cash bar and reception.
Hearts for Art, Feb. 14
Need plans for after your Valentine's Day dinner? Head to Fuquay-Varina Arts Center for boozy creations, a sundae bar and live jazz music.
Frozen-themed Valentine Celebration, Feb. 14
Meet Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" at Maple View Farm in Hillsborough. There will be a special "Frozen"-themed menu and a percent of sales will be donated to Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
Waffle House Romantic Dinner, Feb. 14
This is the 13th year Waffle Houses across North Carolina are offering tables for Valentine's Day Dinner - complete with tablecloths, candles and soft music. You'll definitely need a reservation so check with your local Waffle House so you don't miss this classic event.
Wild Workshop: Love and Lemurs, Feb. 16
The Duke Lemur Center will host this popular workshop on lemur reproductive behavior and biology. There will be complimentary wine and snacks.