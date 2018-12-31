LIST: New Year's Eve events in the Triangle

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Ringing in the new year in the Raleigh area and are still unsure how you want to celebrate?
Don't fret! We've got you covered!
There are many events going on throughout the Triangle including Clockwork New Year's Eve Party and New Year's Eve at the Dillon.
But are you looking for something other than a party with jamming beats and intoxicated dancers?
You could try something different like Murder at the Masquerade 6: A New Years Eve Murder Mystery Party.
If you want to stay at home, that's fine too! ABC11 will be streaming the acorn drop during First Night Raleigh.
A full list of local events can be found online.
More people are expected to be out and about as it will be much warmer than normal.
Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the evening with a chance for some light showers.