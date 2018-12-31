COMMUNITY & EVENTS

LIST: New Year's Eve events in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

First Night Raleigh will go on rain or shine (Credit: Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Ringing in the new year in the Raleigh area and are still unsure how you want to celebrate?

Don't fret! We've got you covered!

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

There are many events going on throughout the Triangle including Clockwork New Year's Eve Party and New Year's Eve at the Dillon.

But are you looking for something other than a party with jamming beats and intoxicated dancers?

You could try something different like Murder at the Masquerade 6: A New Years Eve Murder Mystery Party.

If you want to stay at home, that's fine too! ABC11 will be streaming the acorn drop during First Night Raleigh.

A full list of local events can be found online.

More people are expected to be out and about as it will be much warmer than normal.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the evening with a chance for some light showers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew year's evenew year's eve eventholidayraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh's NYE First Night Celebration will go on rain or shine
Raleigh Welcomes 2019 at First Night celebration
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Volunteers show true spirit of Christmas in Raleigh
More Community & Events
Top Stories
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
2 men hurt in Durham drive-by shooting
Southern Pines police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
Sheetz to give away free coffee to celebrate the new year
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Show More
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Moore County house fire kills 1 person
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
Fayetteville man charged in Cameron double shooting
NCGOP says it won't be 'bullied' in board of elections shakeup
More News