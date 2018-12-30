GOODWILL

NC State football players visit kids battling life-threatening diseases ahead of Gator Bowl

NCSU football players visit children battling life-threatening diseases

While prepping for the Gator Bowl, NC State football players took some time to meet up with children who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The players took photos and talked with the kids, leaving a big smile on everyone's face.
