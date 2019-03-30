charities

Over 200 motorcyclists ride to honor Raleigh officer shot in the line of duty

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The roar created by hundreds of motorcycles echoed through Raleigh streets on Saturday, as a caravan of bikers helped raise money for Raleigh police officer Charles Ainsworth.

"He was shot in the line of duty back in January, and it's a slow process to recovery," said Doug Greene of the Blue Knights, a motorcycle club whose members are mostly retired officers.

"We're just doing all we can to help out. We have members from all across North Carolina, New York. We have some retired federal agents. We know very well the hazards and the dangers law enforcement officers face every day."

Greene has personal experience with how shots fired can injure an officer.

"I was the victim of an encounter and an armed robbery. I was shot also," said Greene, "Fortunately, recovered."

More than 200 motorcycles, Mustangs and other sporty cars, rolled out from Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson to honor Officer Ainsworth - who was shot in the line of duty in January.

The route took them past WakeMed on New Bern Avenue, where Raleigh Police Deputy Chief Rob Council told the crowd at Tobacco Road that Ainsworth could see the caravan as it passed the window of his hospital room.

"His wife, his parents Bob and Nancy, have been overwhelmed with the amount of support they've been given. It has been outstanding! But what we've got to remember is it's gonna be a very long road ahead," Council said.

The people who participated in the charity ride paid an entry fee, and they urge those who couldn't make it to donate.

"And all the proceeds go to the Officer Ainsworth fund, the State Employees Credit Union account that's been established for him and his family," said Greene.

Donations can be made to The Charles Ainsworth Recovery Fund at any State Employees' Credit Union location, or mailed to:

Local Government Federal Credit Union
3600 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Attention: The Charles Ainsworth Recovery Fund

