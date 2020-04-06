Coronavirus

Police remind residents Easter egg hunts are a violation during COVID-19 efforts

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thinking about holding an Easter egg hunt this weekend?

Don't.

Apex Police said Monday that they "received some concern" about groups still planning Easter egg hunts this weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said they confirmed with Wake County Emergency Management that having an Easter egg event whether at a business or in a subdivision violates the county order of mass gatherings.

ALSO SEE: Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing party, violating executive order

"Please adhere to the county guidelines," Apex Police said in a social media post. "Please help be part of the solution."

Social-distancing measures appear to be working and authorities urge people to continue to follow those guidelines. North Carolina health experts released projections Monday that show what will happen to hospital capacity in the state if social-distancing measures are lifted at the end of April. Read more about that here.

Meanwhile, the Town of Apex said protection masks are needed for its workers.

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

About 300 town employees work in the field and could really use cloth masks.

Click here to see parks and recreation, social services, trash disposal and other community items and activities affected by COVID-19.

There is a bin outside the front door of Town Hall to collect masks from anyone willing to make them or donate them.

Apex first responders will continue to use medical-grade masks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncwake countyapexsocial distancingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicviruseaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus outbreak
Toilet paper supply chain remains healthy, grocery expert says
Hackers can target children doing school work online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County approves $8.8 million for COVID-19 response
UNC researchers test drug that could treat COVID-19
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
Hackers can target children doing school work online
Raleigh firefighters rally for pregnant woman who lost nearly everything in fire
Toilet paper supply chain remains healthy, grocery expert says
Starting to wear a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Show More
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
Teens suspected in spree of armed carjackings in Durham
Duke freshman shares mental health advice during COVID-19
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
More TOP STORIES News