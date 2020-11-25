WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Months after his death, many in Wilson are still coming to terms with the tragic death of Cannon Hinnant.
The family of the slain 5-year-old boy is expected to announce plans for a memorial honoring his life Wednesday morning.
Hinnant was shot and killed in August just days before starting kindergarten. Emotions are still running high for some in the town of around 50,000.
A day later, Darius N. Sessoms was arrested after being identified as the alleged shooter.
SEE ALSO | 'He meant the world to me': Family, friends honor life of Cannon Hinnant
The announcement will be made at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on abc11.com. The family will make the announcement in conjunction with the city's Parks and Recreation department.
Hinnant's death drew national attention and is considered by many to be the most high-profile case in Wilson since 17-year-old Brittany Willis was raped and murdered in June 2004. Neighbors shared heartfelt stories of Hinnant with ABC11, saying "they all loved him," and described him as a loving, free-spirited boy.
There were several showings of support in the days after Hinnant's death. Two candlelit vigils were held in neighboring towns in Hinnant's memory. In Lee County, a man inscribed "CANNONS LIFE MATTERS" on a nearby road.
Cannon Hinnant memorial to be announced at Wilson athletic complex
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News