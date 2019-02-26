HISTORY

Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery celebrates 150 years

Historic Oakwood Cemetery turns 150

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery turns 150 years old on Feb. 26.

More than 25,000 people are buried in the cemetery, including seven governors, five US Senators and eight NC Supreme Court Chief Justices.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at 2:00 pm.

Today kicks off a year of commemoration at Oakwood with the theme: "For Generations to Come."

RELATED: The story behind Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery

The cemetery, which sits on 72 acres off Oakwood Avenue, was once considered in the "suburbs" of downtown Raleigh.

Oakwood is a private, non-profit resting place, open to all and run by a Board of Directors.

RELATED: Buried stories: Historic mothers of Oakwood Cemetery
