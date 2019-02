Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery turns 150 years old on Feb. 26.More than 25,000 people are buried in the cemetery , including seven governors, five US Senators and eight NC Supreme Court Chief Justices.A wreath laying ceremony will take place at 2:00 pm.Today kicks off a year of commemoration at Oakwood with the theme: "For Generations to Come."The cemetery, which sits on 72 acres off Oakwood Avenue, was once considered in the "suburbs" of downtown Raleigh.Oakwood is a private, non-profit resting place, open to all and run by a Board of Directors.