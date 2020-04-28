Coronavirus

ReOpen NC protesters again take to the streets demanding rollback of COVID-19 safety measures

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Activists who want the North Carolina government to roll back coronavirus safety regulations on businesses took to the streets again Tuesday.

ReOpen NC protesters gathered outside the General Assembly in Raleigh starting at 11 a.m.



According to a crowd estimation program on Chopper 11, there were around 350 people gathered at the protest at 11:30 a.m. During last week's protest, the same program estimated the crowd size at 300 people.

Counter-protesters also came out for Tuesday's rally. A group of people dressed in scrubs and wearing medical masks stood across the street from the ReOpen NC protesters. Some ReOpen protesters began shouting and heckling the counter-protesters.



It's the third such protest in the last few weeks. Tuesday's protest comes as state legislators return to work to debate a $1.4 billion emergency spending plan touted as a way to help small businesses and expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

An administrator for the ReOpen NC Facebook page said she will be at Tuesday's protest after finishing her 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she tested positive for the virus but has since gotten better. When ABC11 asked whether she attended any of the previous protests, she said "no comment." Another administrator for the Facebook group told ABC11 Whitlock was not there.
