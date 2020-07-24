Residents at Raeford retirement center request pen pals to replace loneliness with letters

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 has robbed residents who live at the Open Arms Retirement Center of their ability to connect with loved ones. They've issued a call for pen pals hoping to replace their loneliness with letters.
Eighty-eight-year-old Betty Bohannon, a resident, said it's like Christmas every time the mail carrier arrives. She's received a letter and picture from a 6-year-old girl named Elisa who lives in Chesapeake, Virginia.
"Thank you for sending me the letter. She's a pretty little girl," said Bohannon.
The COVID-19 crisis has not been easy, according to Bohannon. It's forced her to visit her daughter and grandson through the window.
"It's hard. I miss them a lot and would like to give them a hug," said Bohannon.
Staff at Open Arms Retirement said letters have come in from as close as North Carolina to as far as India. The residents ages range from as young as 60 to as old as 96.
"They have the biggest smile and they are so surprised," said Sierra Brown who is the Activity Director. "They are so surprised that somebody would take time out of their day to write them letters."
If you'd like to write residents who live at the Open Arms Retirement Center you can reach them at :
Open Arms Retirement Center
612 Health Dr
Raeford, NC 28376
