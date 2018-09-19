ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) --The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC will take its mobile pantry to Erwin on Thursday to team up with Grace Chapel Church to give away food to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Pantry employees are planning to serve hundreds of people once they arrive in Harnett County.
The event will take place in the Walmart parking lot in Erwin off Jackson Boulevard.
