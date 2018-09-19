ABC11 TOGETHER

Second Harvest Food Bank to take mobile pantry to Harnett County to feed Florence victims

Dozens of volunteers helped with Operation Airdrop.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC will take its mobile pantry to Erwin on Thursday to team up with Grace Chapel Church to give away food to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Pantry employees are planning to serve hundreds of people once they arrive in Harnett County.

The event will take place in the Walmart parking lot in Erwin off Jackson Boulevard.

'This is what community looks like': NC woman, Walmart donate more than $1k of food, clothes to Florence victims
When Hurricane Florence struck, North Carolina residents lifted each other up to get through the storm.

For more information on how you can get help and all the ways you can help the communities affected, click here.
