Shop local spotlight: Ealdwine

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Ealdwine



About: Ealdwine is a men's apparel store that sells some of the finest brands in the industry. Ealdwine is an Old English name that means "Old Friend." The store's mission is to be Raleigh's finest men's shop and develop lasting friendships in the community.

