Local non-profit Research Triangle International holds 8th annual community safety meeting

Law enforcement, advocates and professors are coming together for a conference in Research Triangle Park aimed at fostering safe communities.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement, advocates and professors are coming together for a conference in Research Triangle Park aimed at fostering safe communities.

This is the 8th year of the event which addresses a number of topics ranging from gun violence, recruiting and retention in policing and trends in illegal drug distribution.

Within the past few years, RTI International has helped study calls for service in several towns and cities including Durham, Raleigh and Cary in an effort to best utilize resources.

SEE ALSO: Durham Police investigating deadly afternoon shooting outside Subway on Hillsborough Road

Doctor Kevin J. Strom, director at the Center for Public Safety and Resilience, pointed to how some of that work has been integrated.

"Durham has made and other jurisdictions in North Carolina have made tremendous gains and they've stood up this office of community safety. But they've also stood up a multi-pronged strategy, a co-responder model, a response that doesn't involve law enforcement at all. And very quickly they've demonstrated that these things can be done," he said.

Also happening this morning the DPS Task Force for Safer Schools is meeting in Raleigh.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and in your neighborhood

The advisory group involves parents, students, teachers, administrators, law enforcement, juvenile justice and mental health professionals.

That event runs through tomorrow.