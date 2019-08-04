u.s. & world

Connor Stephen Betts identified as Dayton suspected shooter; Suspect's sister found dead

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, as the suspected gunman who opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, overnight.

Betts' sister Megan is among those who were killed, and authorities are trying to build a timeline to determine the shooter's movements before he opened fire on so many others.

Police in Bellbrook confirmed Sunday morning that they were assisting Dayton police and the FBI to execute a search warrant at the home where the suspect lived with his family.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter, who was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
