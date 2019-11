Wake Forest Christmas Parade still on, will include pro-Confederacy groups

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just hours after the town of Garner announced it was cancelling its Christmas parade , the town of Wake Forest released a statement noting its parade is still on, and will include the Sons & Daughters of the Confederacy.In the statement, the town notes that the parade is officially presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) organization."I think Wake Forest is doing the right thing. I think people have become too sensitive these days. History is history. You can't rewrite history," said one man, who declined to give his name, citing the sensitivity of the issue."It's supposed to be a free country. We can choose to be here, we can choose not to be. You know, it's a personal decision whether we come or don't come," added Ray Wall, who supports the town's decision to continue the parade.Off-camera, reaction was mixed, with many saying they did not care one way or another.In making its decision, Garner officials cited "threats of disruption" stemming from social media posts.A Wake Forest town spokesperson said they were unaware of any such threats targeting the Wake Forest Christmas Parade.Wake Forest's parade will include both the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to a spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The groups have marched in the parade for more than 20 years, "without incident" according to a town spokesperson.To learn more about the Wake Forest Christmas Parade, click here