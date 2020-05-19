NCDOT will furlough nearly all of its workers; estimates COVID-19 pandemic has sapped $300M in revenue

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
All eyes are on Friday, May 22. That is the first day North Carolina is eligible to enter Phase 2 of it's plan to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he was "hopeful" the state would continue to meet public health goals so he could roll back some of the restrictions currently in place. However, he warned that public health would remain his top priority.
The state announced Monday that 2,522 more people recovered from COVID-19 last week. That brings the total number of recovered to 11,637. Meanwhile, the state has had 19,023 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in 661 deaths.
Two area hospitals are offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to volunteers who donate blood Thursday. More details here.
NC Department of Transportation will furlough nearly all of its employees in phases over the next several weeks. The department said the pandemic has cost the department $300 million in revenues. Because of that, the employees will be furloughed at different times from now through June.
President Donald Trump announced Monday he was taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.
The drug has been used in an experimental fashion in hospitals on some patients with COVID-19. However, the FDA has warned that the drug has serious side effects and has not been proven to prevent COVID-19.
The president also took to Twitter on Monday to threaten the World Health Organization--an ongoing threat the president has turned to as part of his criticism of the international organization's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO said later Monday that it would accept an independent investigation into it's handling of the pandemic.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
COOPER PREPPING PHASE 2 GUIDELINES
Governor Cooper used the word "hope" multiple times Monday when asked if Phase 2 of the state's reopening would indeed begin on Friday -- allowing non-essential businesses like barber shops or hair and nail salons to see customers again.
'A little desperate:' Cary barber cautiously prepares for reopening
"One of the reasons that these kinds of businesses have been closed is because of the close personal contact and the inability to social distance," Cooper said. But the governor said he's working with business leaders and health experts to issue best practices for more businesses.
The NC Board of Barber Examiners told ABC11 that there is no new guidance from the governor's office yet, so it has been directing hair stylists to its COVID-19 page with steps from the Centers for Disease Control on stopping the spread inside local shops.
Meanwhile, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, state largest trade group for restaurants and hotels is rolling out Count on Me NC. The program developed in partnership with government and health officials is a statewide campaign to train restaurants, hotels, museums and other attraction how to reopen safely after the stay-at-home order expires.
Businesses that complete the training receive certificates - visual cues for staff and guests to see COVID safety is a priority. But a big part of the campaign is also for customers. There's a pledge for guests including promises to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.
"To both the customers and the people performing these services, you both have real responsibilities here to protect each other because you're also protecting each other's families and friends," Cooper said.
9:55 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 125 positive cases including one COVID-19 related death, and 81 patients recovered. This is an increase of 10 cases since Friday.
8:40 p.m.
Durham County is now reporting 1,040 COVID-19 cases, up 44 since Sunday.
7:30 p.m.
North Carolina reported 2,522 more patients are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 in the last week, according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
In total, 11,637 patients are presumed to have recovered.
NCDHHS estimates a median recovery time of 14 days from the day a patient went in for their first COVID-19 diagnostic test for non-fatal cases who were not hospitalized. If a patient was hopsitalized, that median recovery time jumps to 28 days.
Officials note actual patients' recovery times could be longer or shorter depending on the severity of their illness. The guidelines for reporting recoveries was chosen based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
5 p.m.
Lee County says it has 18 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 12 reported on Saturday and six more identified Monday. The county has 323 total cases.
The Lee County Health Department continues to monitor 165 active cases. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19.
4 p.m.
All 100 North Carolina counties have reported cases of COVID-19 after Avery County reported its first case Monday.
Avery County officials said 438 tests have been given including 405 negatives, 32 pending and one positive.
2:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said officials are not yet ready to make a decision whether North Carolina will be able to move into phase 2 of reopening when his current executive order expires Friday.
"We're hoping that this can happen," Cooper said. "We're going to continue to look at the indicators"
Cooper said that health leaders have been working closely with the North Carolina business community to discuss what a safe step forward would look like and the kinds of restrictions that may be placed on businesses that could open in phase 2, including salons, bars and restaurants and gyms.
"We believe that economic prosperity and the health of the people can go hand in hand," Cooper said.
However, he said ultimately, public health and safety is the top priority for leaders, and health officials will continue to look at the data before making a decision later this week.
"We have flattened the curve, but the threat of COVID-19 is still with us," Cooper said.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen pointed out that North Carolina saw its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases to date over the weekend--an increase of 853 cases between Friday and Saturday.
"Any increase like this is concerning and a reminder about how quickly this virus can spread," Cohen said.
While she said health officials are looking into the data to determine what may have caused this sharp spike in cases, she recognized that the state is continuing to test more people, and the percentage of positive tests as compared to total tests has remained mostly level at around seven percent.
"We also know that we are easing restrictions and folks are moving around more," Cohen said. "With more movement, there's more chance for this virus to spread."
Cohen said as more North Carolinians venture outside to shop and go to parks, they should make the three W's part of their daily routine: wearing a face covering, waiting six feet away from others and washing hands frequently.
When asked about possible COVID-19 parties, where residents gather in an attempt to spread the virus and create herd immunity, Cooper sharply responded, "That is completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable."
Cohen followed up on the question, adding, "There is no circumstance under which we want folks to actively pursue getting COVID-19." She explained the danger with these situations is that those who contract the disease from one of these events will still run errands in the community, such as going to the grocery store, presenting a greater danger for people with chronic conditions.
"We are nowhere near herd immunity," Cohen said. "A party will not help us. Please do not do that."
"If you do that, you can easily kill someone you love," Cooper added.
11:00 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 19,023 cases and 661 deaths.
North Carolina also reported 6,811 completed diagnostic tests for a total of 255,755 tests. Of the tests reported Monday, 7.5% were positive.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Of the more than 19,000 total cases, 4,218 are in congregate-living facilities, including nursing homes, homeless shelters and correctional facilities. More than 60 percent of the total deaths have been attributed to people living in congregate living settings, including at least 352 deaths in nursing homes.
CORONAVIRUS MAP: Tracking COVID-19 across North Carolina
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? In the last 24 hours we've seen 7 percent positive tests. This has been roughly level for the past week.
Hospitalizations decreasing? Even though 18 more people were reported to be hospitalized with symptoms related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the number of total hospitalizations has remained roughly level, around 500 people.
Testing capacity? The state did meet it's goal in the last 24 hours with 6,811 tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? While the state reports enough procedure masks, face shields, N95 masks and gloves to cover at least 30 days, the state still has a 0-day supply of surgical gowns. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry has repeatedly said gowns are the hardest piece of protective equipment to acquire nationwide, and the state is working hard to get more.
10:45 a.m.
An experimental vaccine saw positive early results in a human trial.
The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.
The early testing was only done on a limited number of volunteers. The next step is to expand the test group and determine an optimum dosage amount.
10 a.m.
Triangle-area Ruth Chris Steak Houses will treat first responders a free meal on Thursday.
The restaurant welcomes police, fire and medical employees to their choice of a steak or chicken sandwich with an apple and chips. The chain is recognizing May 21 as Ruth's Chris Annual First Responders Day to thank them for their noble service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:45 a.m.
More than $2 billion has been paid out in unemployment benefits in North Carolina as of Monday.
$2,110,614,826 is the total amount paid since March 15. The state reports that 896,113 individuals have filed claims, but just 537,641 have been paid.
Because some people are forced to file multiple claims, the state said it has received a total of 1,203,234 claims since March 15. The state's stay-at-home order began March 30.
The daily amount of filed claims has been leveling off, with 6,991 filed on Sunday. To compare with figures earlier in the pandemic, there were 16,984 claims filed on May 11 and 28,019 claims filed on April 29. The single-day high was 54,495 in late April.