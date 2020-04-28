'This is my tribute:' Apex principal honors Class of 2020 seniors by writing their names on wall

In a YouTube video created by senior Sydney Turner, principal Matt Wight said the best part of his job is handing out diplomas to seniors at commencement.
Schools must remain closed through this school year, Gov. Roy Cooper announces
"It's a tangible, personal moment that's unique and it's a high point of the school year for me," Wight said.
Sampson County high school senior photos displayed around town to congratulate Class of 2020
Wight was inspired by a video of an Illinois principal doing the same thing.
"This is my tribute. This is my gift to you," Wight said at the end of the video.