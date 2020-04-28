'This is my tribute:' Apex principal honors Class of 2020 seniors by writing their names on wall

APEX, N.C. -- In a very moving gesture, the principal of Apex Friendship High School honored the Class of 2020 seniors by writing every one of their names on a wall.In a YouTube video created by senior Sydney Turner, principal Matt Wight said the best part of his job is handing out diplomas to seniors at commencement."It's a tangible, personal moment that's unique and it's a high point of the school year for me," Wight said.Wight was inspired by a video of an Illinois principal doing the same thing."This is my tribute. This is my gift to you," Wight said at the end of the video.