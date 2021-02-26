Wake Forest business owner leaves hospital after 75 day COVID-19 battle

By
It has been about two and half months since David DeNicolais held his daughters. He was admitted into the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I had strokes. I had to go on the ventilator. I had to really say goodbye," David said.

"We were like is he going to come home. It was one of the scariest moments. That's my dad. I can't lose him," said Kinsey DeNicolais, David's daughter.

But David fought for his life and on Friday he won.

"Feeling like it's time to go home. And that a miracle happened," David said.

Saying his final goodbyes to the team who saved his life, DeNicolais is hoping his story will make others think twice.

"I feel like I'm on borrowed time. I should not have survived statistically. And it was too easy to happen. So just be careful," said David.

Now that DeNicolais is home he says he's excited to sleep in his own bed and snuggle with his dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper vetoes SB 37, the school reopening bill
Washing machine explodes in Fayetteville woman's home
Impact of gentrification on Triangle's historically Black neighborhoods
LATEST: Gov. Cooper ease of COVID-19 restrictions now in effect for NC
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Market volatility continues, but should not deter long-term investors
38-year-old man dies after being shot in east Raleigh, police say
Show More
NCCU coach Moton teams with UPS to feed 100 frontline workers
Police ID suspect in shooting of 2 at Roanoke Rapids Walmart
Man accused of killing aunt in Johnston County, deputies say
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh buried in St. Louis
Researchers identify self-sterilizing polymers effective in killing COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News