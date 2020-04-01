Coronavirus

Craigslist ad offers to drive beachgoers to Outer Banks despite COVID-19 visitor restrictions

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Craigslist ad offers beachgoers a trip to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, despite visitor restrictions in Dare County.

Dare County set up checkpoints to prevent visitors from entering the Outer Banks on Tuesday, March 17. Only residents and people who work for essential businesses in the county are allowed in.

However, according to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, a Craigslist ad offered rides between Virginia and Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk officers said they believed the post was a valid ad and though they responded to it with a request for a price quote, they had yet to hear a response.

"We have truly moved beyond the absurd and ridiculous," Kitty Hawk Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. "Let's not make it any more dangerous for those hard-working law enforcement officers at the checkpoints. Not to mention everyone else's safety and health."



The post appears to have been removed from Craigslist.



