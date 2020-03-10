Coronavirus

Wake County woman virtually teaches students around globe quarantined during coronavirus spread

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, parents may have to get creative. One Wake County woman is helping with that.

There are books, colorful posters...it looks like a normal classroom. But this classroom has no students - just a teacher and her computer.

Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new coronavirus
"I see them. They see me and we just connect and I just teach all over the world," said Mary Armstrong, teacher.

When Armstrong was diagnosed with a chronic illness, she could no longer spend her days in a kindergarten classroom. But through a website called OutSchool she's still able to teach. Recently her teaching has gone international.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Armstrong said OutSchool has seen a 500 percent increase in participation from affected countries. In Tuesday's class alone, she had two students from Hong Kong and one from Italy.

"They're quarantined in home right now and their parents want them to still be educated and maybe a distraction from it all," Armstrong said.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
But Armstrong said she knows this is just the beginning. This type of teaching and learning could be an alternative for local parents too if they need to keep their kids out of school.

"If you're sick stay home. You don't have to have perfect attendance. There's resources like OutSchool. Your child can still continue learning right from their house," Armstrong said.

If you would like to learn more about Armstrong's classes, visit this site.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
How gyms are preparing amid coronavirus concerns

COVID-19 Cases Related to North Carolina:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyeducationcoronavirusteacherwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News