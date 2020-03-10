Concerned Cary dad says symptomatic daughter not tested for coronavirus after returning from South Korea

"Is there a chance she has it? There's a chance," the father said via phone interview. ABC11 is not identifying the father because he works in a local emergency room and is fearful for his safety, his patients' and of course his daughter's well being. He doesn't want the public to panic but said the state isn't following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.
"That's what I totally prepared my daughter for. She came back into the states and I told her there's a good chance you're going to be tested and quarantined," the father said.
According to the Cary father, his daughter starting developing a cough, congestion and sore throat just hours before she boarded her Sunday flight from her study abroad program in Seoul, South Korea. There, she had several temperature checks but was still allowed to fly into Atlanta and then RDU with no problems.
According to the CDC guidelines released this week, anyone experiencing symptoms with a history of travel to affected areas is high priority for testing. When the father said he called the state hotline, he was told there aren't enough tests to go around.
"Here I am a medical provider, and I walk an ER with a virus? You're not willing to test this person?" he said. "The risk to the public with me being exposed? It's enormous."
The father said his daughter is home under self-quarantine.
ABC11 asked the North Carolina Public Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson about this case during Tuesday's press briefing. Tilson said while she doesn't have the specifics about the case, anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and who has traveled to hot zones should be tested.
