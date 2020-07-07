Coronavirus

Study finds silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.

Using existing research, the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases.

Researchers also found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated in order to suppress a future outbreak -- though even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

The model assumed that COVID-19 may be the most contagious during the pre-symptomatic state, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



WATCH: What you need to know about self-isolation during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



WATCH: How to make your own face mask at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Republicans strike out on overriding Gov. Cooper's vetoes
Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code
Trump Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge, official says
LATEST: WCPSS announces how to enroll in Virtual Academy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS announces how to enroll in Virtual Academy
Republicans strike out on overriding Gov. Cooper's vetoes
Family of 74-year-old shot on July 4th begs killer to come forward
South Carolina emerging as coronavirus hot spot
'The Staircase' home in Durham up for sale at $1.9M
Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code
Tropical Storm Fay? System could form off North Carolina coast
Show More
Nationwide program helps local teens with special needs play baseball
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens with help from NAACP
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit 3 million
More TOP STORIES News