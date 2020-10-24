Health & Fitness

Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140

Costco is now offering at-home testing for COVID-19.

The retailer's new saliva test can only be bought online.

Because it's a spit test, you don't have to worry about a long nasal swab.

The process is pretty simple: Order the test, do it yourself at home and mail it back in.

It takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get your results and costs between $130 to $140.

Does Costco's new at-home COVID-19 test really work? Medical expert reacts
EMBED More News Videos

Costco has started selling COVID-19 saliva test kits, but do they really work? ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel explains.



Results from the PCR test are provided online through an app by the company AZOVA that is billed as being HIPAA-secure.

A medical expert who is familiar with various coronavirus testing methods said the one offered by Costco is believed to be quite effective.

Bay Area-based Dr. Alok Patel noted the saliva test is easier than putting a swab up your nose and the results come back faster than many other testing methods.

When tested head-to-head, he said, the Costco saliva testing kit detected just as many, if not more COVID-19 cases than a different, traditional, PCR nasal swab test.

The Coscto tests are "about 99 percent sensitive, 98 percent specific. In other words, you can say the positive tests are positive, and the negative tests are truly negative," Dr. Patel said.

"This is an accurate test."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscostcocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Robeson Co. shooting
Sen. Tillis attacks Cunningham, defends vote on SCOTUS
Wake County leading charge in total ballots cast in NC
Raleigh police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
NC surfer says he was bitten by shark in Emerald Isle waters
Second debate signals change in tone, but will it sway voters?
Show More
Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to return
NCCU student-athletes get organized, march together to polls
FSU partnership aims to provide more doctors in the Sandhills
NC's Second Chance Act another move toward social justice
Wake County names 2020-2021 Principal of the Year
More TOP STORIES News