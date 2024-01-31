North Carolina sees rise in COVID-19 particles in wastewater

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest statewide statistics for respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

The numbers showed an increase of COVID-19 at state wastewater sites.

For the week ending January 24, there were about 78 million virus particles per person found in water samples. This is a 21% increase compared to the week prior and a 0.6% increase from one month prior.

However, there is a decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions. In the week ending January 27, there were 689 admissions, which is a 25% decrease compared to last month's 923.

Officials also reported flu-related deaths increased by 30 since last week, bringing the total to 206. Despite this increase, statistics show a continued decrease in flu hospital admissions. For the same week, there were 307 hospital admissions for influenza. This is a 71% decrease from last month's 1,055.

The number of ER visits also has a downward trend. About 12% of ER visits were for respiratory viruses, which is a decrease from 12.5% the previous week. Of these visits, about 4% were for COVID-like illnesses, about 2.1% for flu-like illnesses and 0.6% for RSV-like illnesses. All decreased from the previous month.