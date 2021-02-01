An extra 3,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Wake County for next 3 weeks

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A weekly 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination are headed to Wake County as part of the supply allocated to the state. The extra doses should help some of the 80,000 in the county who have signed up for vaccination.
"This is really positive news, that we'll be able to get more doses to more individuals who live and work in Wake County," said Ryan Jury with the Wake County Health Department. "So we're ecstatic about that."
Jury said the county will get 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week for the next three weeks, totaling 11,700 doses.
People registered on the waitlist should be notified soon as to when they'll be able to get the vaccine. You don't have to live in Wake County to get a vaccine in the county.
COVID-19 testing is coming to a trio of Raleigh parks this week. Starting Monday, testing is available at Sanderford Road park, Carolina Pines Park and Lions Park starting at 11 a.m.
State educators are rallying in Raleigh on Monday to ask lawmakers for immediate vaccinations for all public school teachers as part of a "Valentine's Wish List."
The President of Moderna, Dr. Stephen Hodge, will be interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just 10 out of the more than four million people who got the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had a severe allergic reaction.
The White House will hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
2:45 p.m.
"We have about 80,000 people who have said 'We want the vaccine.' And so we know who they are, their names are counted," said mass vaccination director Ryan Jury. "We could go to the state and say, 'Hey, this number of people are on our registry.'"
Those registered on the county waitlist should get a notification soon.
1 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 4,899 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the to-date total statewide to 757,526.
Throughout the state, 48 more people have died from the virus. That brings the total to 9,335.
2,782 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout North Carolina. That is down 101 from Saturday.
The state's percent positive rate of tests is currently 8.5%, which is up slightly from Saturday's 8.4%.
11:45 a.m.
Due to Sunday's winter weather, drive-thru Wake County COVID-19 test sites will be closed.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 26,075,932 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
5:15 p.m.
The Wake County Health Department announced that it will be closing all of its drive-thru testing sites due to winter weather; testing will resume on Monday.
Seven different testing sites will resume on Monday, two of which will open at 7 a.m.
Park testing will resume on Monday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 7 at Sanderford Road Park, Carolina Pines Park and Lions Park.
Four other parks will continue to run permanent drive-thru testing at Zebulon Community Park, Swinburne Parking Lot, Radeas Labs and Departure Drive
For the latest on Wake County testing, check here.
3 p.m.
North Carolina will be receiving $103 million for the costs of COVID-19 vaccines thanks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians," Gracia Szczech, the regional administrator for FEMA Region IV wrote in a statement. "We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts."
The costs cover:
- Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;
- Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;
- Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;
- Emergency medical care;
- Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;
- Communications to disseminate public information.
11:55 a.m.
South Carolina health officials have reported the first known case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom.
A case of the variant was detected in North Carolina last weekend.
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting 6,168 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total statewide to 752,627.
Throughout the state, 130 more people have died from the virus. That brings the total to 9,287.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,883 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout North Carolina. That is down 165 from Friday. This is the first time North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 3,000 since late December.
The state's percent positive rate of tests is currently 8.4%, which is down slightly from Friday's 8.7%.
7:15 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 25,934,201 COVID-19 cases since March.
