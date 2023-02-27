Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured after accidentally shooting himself at Crabtree Valley Mall.

Man facing charges after accidentally shooting himself at Raleigh mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself at Crabtree Valley Mall over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Crabtree Valley Mall just before 8:30 p.m. on February 25.

According to officials, an investigation found that an unknown loud noise caused visitors to move to safety and that's when 22-year-old Allan Osvaldo Hernandez accidentally shot himself with a concealed weapon. He had been cited with discharging a firearm in the city limits and carrying a concealed weapon.

The mall went back to normal operating hours on Sunday.