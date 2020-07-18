Raleigh police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall after brief investigation

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon were unfounded after a brief investigation.

The shooting happened sometime around 4:40 p.m. near the H&M entrance.

Police said there were no injuries and no charges at this time.


This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
