1 dead after crash involving bicycle in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fuquay-Varina are investigating after a crash involving a bicyclist Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on North Main Street and Lake Wheeler Road.

No other injuries have been reported.

Dwight Rowland Road and Hilltop Needmore Road are closed for investigation.

This is a breaking story.