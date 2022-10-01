NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor

A 24-year-old North Carolina woman is dead after police said she crashed a car into a tree Friday afternoon.

According to the Clayton Police Department, the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. First responders were dispatched to the crash on Covered Bridge Rd. near Brookhill Drive where they said the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Morgan Justine Stough of Clayton, who died at the scene of the crash. Police said Stough was the only person in the car.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.

