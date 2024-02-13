Driver injured when SUV, box truck crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was injured after his SUV and a 26-foot Ryder box truck crashed Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on US Highway 13 North at Hayfield Road in Cumberland County.

The Bethany Fire Department and Cumberland County EMS responded to the crash.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside the GMC Acadia, an ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said.

Once the driver was extricated, they were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This was the same intersection where a family of five was killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on March 5, 2023.