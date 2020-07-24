Crayons-2-Calculators Fill that Bus Campaign

DURHAM (WTVD) -- It's that time of year when teachers, parents and students start thinking about school supplies. But this year is obviously a very different year.Every year "Crayons 2 Calculators" holds their fill the bus campaign as they collect school supplies for Durham Public School teachers.This year's campaign is going virtual due to the coronavirus.Organizers are asking people to buy supplies on Amazon and Office Depot and then drop them off at Crayons 2 Calculators at 808 Bacon Street in Durham. The drive runs until August 21.