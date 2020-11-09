Coronavirus

Why your credit score could drop during the COVID-19 pandemic without you making any mistakes

By and Marcus Moore
The COVID-19 pandemic is making it hard for many people to pay their bills, which can hurt their credit scores. But there's another reason your score may have fallen recently.

Some ABC11 viewers reported seeing a drop in their credit scores, even though they made all their payments on time.

One ABC11 viewer learned her credit score dropped 25 points because her credit limit was cut in half by her credit card company. She did not do anything wrong, but during the pandemic, many credit card companies have cut limits on customer accounts to reduce their liability.

"Issuers are allowed to decrease customers credit limits without necessarily notifying customers and certainly without customers permission," said Jill Gonzalez from WalletHub.

Gonzalez explains when your credit limit is cut, it effects your credit utilization, which is the ratio of your outstanding credit card balances to your credit card limits. It measures the available credit you are using.

"Even if you are paying your bills on time, you might be using up more now your lesser credit limit which affects your credit utilization ratio and that is this magic number which also impacts your score around 15 to 20 percent depending on what score you're looking at," Gonzalez added.

It is always best to keep an eye on your credit utilization ratio, as it will help you better understand your fluctuating credit score. If you have a good history of paying your bills on time and making at least the minimum payment, you can call your credit card company to see if they will increase your credit limit.

Here are some Troubleshooter Takeaway to remember when it comes to keeping a good credit score.

  • Make sure you pay your bills on time especially your credit card bills.
  • Don't overuse your credit cards only spend what you can afford to pay back.
  • Pay your credit card bills in full or the minimum payment due on time.
  • Don't close your credit card accounts, this can decrease your credit score.
  • Report any unfamiliar credit card accounts, loans, and bills to the credit bureaus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencabc11 troubleshooterpersonal financecoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccredit cards
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresh off election victory, Biden turns to virus response
COVID-19 LATEST: WCPSS middle school students return to class
LATEST: North Carolina reports 2,094 COVID-19 cases
Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: WCPSS middle school students return to class
Tropical Storm Eta is 12th named storm to hit US
Fresh off election victory, Biden turns to virus response
Durham trailblazer 'Skeepie' Scarborough dead at 83
Helicopter crashes near NC Highway Patrol training center
Trebek offered supportive words to other cancer patients
Durham reverend 'excited' for family friend, VP-elect Kamala Harris
Show More
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Teen killed in Durham drive-by shooting
Warm For A While
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News