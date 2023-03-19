Cary police investigating a shooting after firefighters respond to trash can fire

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary Police Department confirms a fire investigation is also now a shooting investigation.

The investigation started after Cary firefighters responded to a fire and found a person who had been shot.

According to police, the Cary Fire Department was dispatched to a trash can fire around 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dorsett Drive.

While on the scene fire crews found one person with a gunshot wound.

EMS took the person to the hospital. No other information on their condition has been released.

The shooting and fire are under investigation.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of SW Maynard Rd and Chatham Street and people in the area will see police activity while they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

In 2022, Cary was named America's Safest City by Good Hire, a background check company. They use FBI crime data to determine the safest and least safe cities in the country. The study looked at the property, violent, and society crimes, then ranked each city by its rate of offenses per 1,000 people.

