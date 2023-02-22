How Cary ice cream shop's 'hidden' workers align with Cooper's message

Howdy's Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Cary is an ice cream parlor that employs people living with disabilities, such as Down syndrome.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last Monday at the Emerging Issues Forum at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, Gov. Roy Cooper spoke to the audience about making sure North Carolina is in a position to support employers who have plans of expanding in the state.

"What keeps you up at night is with all the jobs created, making sure we have the workforce to fill them," said Cooper. "We made a goal with My Future NC to get 2 million more adult North Carolinians into the workforce by 2030. We may even need more now."

The governor's comments also pointed to his desire to see more businesses attract and hire workers that are part of the underemployed or involuntary part-time demographic. Part of that community includes people living with disabilities.

"Regardless of it's the governor or like a mom who comes off the street and says I want a different world for my child who may or may not have a disability," said general manager Maddie Rogers, "changing that level of unemployment for people who can be gainfully employed, who need just a little bit of extra help, or a little bit of extra support -- that's important."

The ice cream shop recently opened with more than 10 flavors and many topping options for guests to enjoy.

"It's good for me to have a job, being that I never had a job," said Abbey Goodwin, one of the shop's employees. "Howdy's Ice Cream has been my home."

According to Rogers, the percentage of people living with disabilities and unemployed is above 80%.

"When I hear someone in a position of power wanting to change that number, it makes me happy," said Rogers.