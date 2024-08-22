Durham police release new statistics on crime in the Bull City

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department have released new statistics about crime in the city.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews is set to present the second quarter crime report for council members later this afternoon.

The new numbers show there was a slight increase in violent crimes. Homicide clearance rates are at 50%.

Here are the numbers:

-24 homicides up 4.3% compared to the same time last year

-87 rapes up 8.8%

-605 aggravated assaults up 6.1%

There was also a slight increase in property crimes around the city. Juvenile offenses hit 289 cases.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams recently launched the Bull City Future Fund, a community and corporate partnership that will support nonprofits that work with young people.

As one of his priorities since taking office, Williams has talked about creating a mentorship program that would steer young minds away from violence.