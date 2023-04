The chase began in nearby Person County.

High-speed motorcycle chase spanning several counties ends in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase involving a motorcycle came to an end in Durham.

Chopper 11 was able to catch where the chase ended shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the chase began in Person County and ended on Mount Harmony Church Road in Durham.

The suspect is now in police custody.

We are still waiting to hear why the chase began and who may be facing charges.