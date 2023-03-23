Explosive device goes off in Wake County mailbox

Explosive device goes off in Raleigh mailbox

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An explosive device went off in a mailbox at a Wake County home and investigators are trying to figure out who is behind it.

Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 it happened about 4:30 p.m. along Appaloosa Run between Old Creedmoor Road and Black Horse Run, north of Interstate 540.

The sheriff's office does not know what mailing service the explosive device was sent through.

The explosion was contained to the mailbox and no one was injured.