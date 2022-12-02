Fayetteville restaurant in ruins after car crashes into building

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville restaurant was left in shambles after a driver crashed into the establishment, leaving the owner picking up the pieces for himself and his staff during the holiday season.

"I've never had this situation before," said Tercel Walker.

Walker, the owner of Crown Fried Chicken, told ABC11 that he's still in shock after a driver slammed into the kitchen of his restaurant Thursday morning. Several workers were in the area and somehow no one was seriously hurt.

"It definitely was a miracle. It definitely was Godsent. He definitely had his angels covering us, our staff and our customers as well because it definitely should have went a different way," Walker said.

Walker said an elderly woman drove straight through a gas pump at an Exxon station, then crashed right into the restaurant at 3404 Ramsey St.

"I don't know her side of the particular story. I'd love to hear it but my prayers are going to be with everybody involved. I don't think that she intentionally and willfully set out to do any harm to anybody," Walker said.

He added that the restaurant is closed until further notice. He said his employees are shaken, and he's doing what he can to help them stay afloat.

"It is the holiday, it is Christmas," Walker said. "They've already probably pre-planned for different things so my goal is to keep them working and to keep them employed."

The driver could not be reached for comment. ABC11 reached out to Fayetteville police but they declined to comment.

Walker said if anyone wants to support Crown Fried Chicken in these hard times they can go to the other location on Murchison Road.