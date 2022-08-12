Mother charged with abducting daughter in Cary AMBER alert to appear in court

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman who set off a statewide AMBER alert will be in a Wake County courtroom Friday afternoon.

Crystal Walston has been charged with child abduction and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said she left an involuntary commitment in Raleigh, injured two people and stole vehicle before abducting her daughter.

She then stole another car from a dealership in Sanford.

After seeing the AMBER alert, a woman spotted the stolen car on Interstate 40 in Johnston County.

She called 911 and the highway patrol was able to get Walston to stop and troopers were able to take her into custody and rescue the child.

Walston's mother told ABC11 her daughter is recovering from drug addiction.