4-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 2 others injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old boy died and two others were injured in a house fire that broke out in Cumberland County.

The fire started at a home on Murphy Road.

When Eastover Fire Department arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house. They quickly learned the boy was inside the home and had not been able to escape.

Despite firefighters' best efforts, the 4-year-old died inside the burning home.

The other child, a 5-month-old girl, had to be airlifted to a burn center for treatment. The child's grandmother was also injured; her condition is unknown.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but according to the family, the 4-year-old had turned on an indoor s'mores maker when the fire broke out.