Child killed, three injured in Cumberland County mobile home fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire at a Cumberland County mobile home killed one child and injured three others.

At about midnight, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire at Dasher Lane in Hope Mills. When they arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home on fire.

Firefighters assisted in getting the people inside out of the home.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene. A family member on the scene said the deceased was a child no more than 10 years old.

Another person was flown to a burn facility. Two others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with burn injuries.

The family member on the scene also said the father was flown to the burn center. A woman and a female juvenile were taken to the hospital.