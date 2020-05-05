car chase

75-year-old man charged after 109 mph chase with state troopers on I-95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY. N.C. -- A 75-year-old Guilford County man was charged after leading state troopers on a 109 mph chase Sunday.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday when Highway Patrol tried to stop a Chevrolet Corvette for speeding 109 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 in Harnett County.

The car failed to stop and a chase ensued into Robeson County.

Troopers were able to stop the car using stop sticks near the 17 mile marker.

Curtis Benjamin Calvin, 75, of McLeansville, was charged with speeding, felony speeding to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

He was taken to Harnett County jail under a $57,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficncstate troopersi 95car chasenorth carolina news
CAR CHASE
Deputy injured in Durham car chase
Durham high-speed chase ends with crash in car lot
Woman, child injured in crash with man who led deputies on chase
Orange Co. deputy stresses importance of negotiation after dangerous chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. reports outbreak at Apex long-term care center
Teen drowns in Jordan Lake, deputies say
Shop Local Raleigh helping businesses shift online during COVID-19
OBX woman undergoes rare 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
Stores shocked as Northgate Mall announces permanent closure
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Video: Women dressed as nurses steal porch packages in Washington
Show More
I-85 lanes reopen in Orange County hours after truck fire, explosion
NC breweries turn $1M in unused beer into hand sanitizer
Experts say 'murder hornet' not a threat in NC yet
Hockey community rallies behind Thunderbirds player fighting for his life
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
More TOP STORIES News