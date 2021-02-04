double homicide

Durham Police investigate shootings that left 2 dead; cases may be related

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two fatal shootings that may be related Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a gunshot-wound call along the 200 block of Cushman Street. On arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man -- who has not yet been identified -- dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers were notified of another shooting along the 500 block of Hardee Street, where a 40-year-old man -- who also has not been identified -- was found dead.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.

Durham police have not provided any suspect information.

