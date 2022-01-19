Bodycams, dashcams recorded officers' response to crash on I-440 & subsequent fatal shooting: RPD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department released the official five-day report on the investigation into the deadly shooting of Daniel Turcios.
Turcios was shot and killed by police officers on the side of Interstate 440 in the early afternoon of January 11. It happened after Turcios was involved in a crash on the interstate between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Road.
Turcios' family, joined by social justice activists, spoke publicly Tuesday. They questioned the police narrative about Turcios being intoxicated and threatening officers with a knife.
Instead they said he was disoriented from being knocked unconscious in the crash and from not being a native English speaker. They also said the knife was simply a pocket knife, and that officers shot Turcios multiple times well after he could have been thought to be a risk to anyone.
In the five-day report, RPD reveals that all officers at the scene of the crime had body cameras and dash cameras recording the incident. The department has filed a petition to be able to release the video to the public.
The report said five officers responded to the crash near Exit 12 on westbound I-440. Multiple people called 911 about the crash, including one who said the driver of the overturned vehicle had forced him off the road prior to the crash.
Officers at the scene determined Turcios, his wife and their two sons (aged 20 and 7) had been in the overturned car when it crashed.
Officers said witnesses at the scene told them that Turcios had a knife. When they saw his knife for themselves, three of the officers pulled out their guns and told Turcios to drop the knife.
Police said Turcios' wife also asked him to drop the knife, but he refused.
Police said he then tried to take his injured 7-year-old son and leave the area. Turcios' wife stopped him from taking the boy, but Turcios continued walking away from the area.
Officers followed him and gave him approximately 12 commands to drop the knife. One officer, identified in the report as Sergeant W.B. Tapscott, used a stun gun to try and stop Turcios; he fell to the ground and four officers went at him to place him in custody.
Police said a struggle ensued, where Turcios--who still had the knife in his hand--swung his hands toward the officers. None of the officers were injured, but the report states that the knife "nearly" made contact with one of the officers.
This is when the Officer A.A. Smith fired two shots from his firearm. Those shots knocked Turcios to the ground. RPD said with the knife still in his hand, he tried to "get back up and advance towards" Smith. That's when Smith fired three more times.
The report said there were approximately five seconds that elapsed between the first two shots and the final three.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a full investigation into the shooting and will present its finding to the Wake County District Attorney.
In the meantime, Tapscott and Smith have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
