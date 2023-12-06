Legendary NC State star David Thompson honored with statue

The Skywalker now has his own statue outside Reynolds Coliseum at NC State.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University honored legendary basketball player David Thompson with a special gift.

The university unveiled a statue of Thompson, outside of Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday.

The 3-time first team All-American is the first student athlete to have a statue on campus.

The now 69-year-old Thompson was there for the special moment.

Thompson played three seasons at NC state from 1972-1975.

He is recognized as one of the greatest players in college basketball history.