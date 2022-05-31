Man shot and killed by trooper during traffic stop in Siler City

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed by trooper during traffic stop in Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a trooper fired his gun during a traffic stop in Siler City.

On Monday, at 4:37 p.m., SHP stopped a Ford pickup on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive. The stop was made because of a driver seat belt violation.

During the stop SHP said the suspect showed a pistol and a trooper fired his gun, hitting 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley, N.C. He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. A passenger ran from the scene, but later returned during the investigation.

The trooper, Rodney N. Cook was not hurt during the traffic stop. He will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the deadly shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
siler citystate trooperspolice involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it
Rangers crush Canes 6-2 in deciding Game 7
Durham police investigate after man found shot
Gold Star family honors memory of fallen Fort Bragg soldier
Shootout at Henderson gas station caught on video
Raleigh businesses raising money for families of Uvalde victims
Arrest made after Molotov cocktails thrown at Cumberland Co. churches
Show More
NC seeing more COVID-19 cases Memorial Day 2022 vs last year
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Memorial Day service brings hundreds to downtown Raleigh
Durham man arrested in woman's shooting after car chase, crash
Music festival in Aruba returns after pandemic pause
More TOP STORIES News