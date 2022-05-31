Man shot and killed by trooper during traffic stop in Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a trooper fired his gun during a traffic stop in Siler City.
On Monday, at 4:37 p.m., SHP stopped a Ford pickup on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive. The stop was made because of a driver seat belt violation.
During the stop SHP said the suspect showed a pistol and a trooper fired his gun, hitting 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley, N.C. He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. A passenger ran from the scene, but later returned during the investigation.
The trooper, Rodney N. Cook was not hurt during the traffic stop. He will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the deadly shooting.
