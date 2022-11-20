Deer wanders into Raleigh grocery store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple of Raleigh firefighters had their hands full Friday when a deer was found roaming around a local grocery store.

The four-legged shopper wandered into Food Lion on Durant Road near Falls of the Neuse.

Two firefighters were at the store and quickly jumped in action using food to lure the deer out of the store.

The City of Raleigh tweeted about the lost shopper's adventure:

"Oh deer! This morning, firefighters from Station 22 helped this lost shopper find her way out of a grocery store and safely into a forested area nearby. Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake? Or maybe some elk-a-seltzer for a stomach ache? We'll never know."