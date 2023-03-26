Delta flight passenger detained after opening emergency door moments before takeoff, airline says

A passenger on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was detained Saturday for allegedly opening an emergency exit door, moments before the plane was set to take off.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. at the Los Angeles International Airport.

In a statement sent to our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News Los Angeles, Delta said the passenger opened one of the plane's emergency exit doors and slid down the emergency slide as the plane was preparing to taxi.

The passenger was detained by Los Angeles Airport Police and was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The Seattle-bound plane eventually returned to its gate and all other passengers were rebooked onto a different flight.