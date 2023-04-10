Register for the Walk to De-feet Dementia

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Sunday, April 16, you can help in the fight against dementia.

REGISTER FOR THE WALK

The Walk to De-feet Dementia is a day of celebration and remembrance.

Monies raised provide assistance, resources, and support for North Carolina families impacted by dementia, helping to ensure families are not navigating the process alone.

Online registration closes Thursday, April 13, but you can also register Sunday at Fred Fletcher Park beginning at 1 pm.

Schedule

1 pm: Registration, Music, and Games

Registration, Music, and Games 2 pm: Remembrance Ceremony with ABC11 Reporter Josh Chapin. Special performance by NCSU Grains of Time. Color Guard by Sanderson High School's ROTC

Remembrance Ceremony with ABC11 Reporter Josh Chapin. Special performance by NCSU Grains of Time. Color Guard by Sanderson High School's ROTC 2:45 pm: WALK BEGINS

Parking

Street and remote parking are available in several locations with short walks to Fred Fletcher Park.

Lots include:

Raleigh Charter High School

Methodist Home for Children

Broughton High School

For more information about the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina and the impact of your donations, visit dementianc.org.

ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.