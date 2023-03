The family inside the home was able to get out safely as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Clayton had quite the alarm Thursday morning.

Lightning hit their home and caused it to catch fire. The family was able to get out safely.

ABC11 captured the damage as the sun came up to show the inside of the house was exposed due to the damage.

The lightning strike happened in the Riverwood Golf Community.

The system that brought thunder and lightning to parts of the area is moving out and should be gone by lunchtime.