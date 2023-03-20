WATCH LIVE

Fire severely damages Raleigh home, family out safe

Monday, March 20, 2023 11:15AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire severely damaged a home in Raleigh early Monday morning.

Four people were inside the home at the time the fire broke out on Charny Drive just off Skycrest Drive.

They were able to get out safely.

A portion of the front of the home was completely gutted by the flames and a SUV in the driveway was also damaged.

A woman who was inside the home believes the cause may have come from a water heater, but that has not been confirmed by investigators.

